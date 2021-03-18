Agent: WR Perriman agrees to $3M, 1-year contract with Lions

DETROIT (AP)Wide receiver Breshad Perriman has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Perriman’s father, Bret, was a standout receiver for the Lions in the 1990s.

Defensive end Charles Harris agreed to terms with Detroit, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.

The Lions also released reserve quarterback Chase Daniel on Thursday after announcing a swap of quarterbacks they agreed to in January, sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.

Breshad Perriman joins a team that desperately needs his help after choosing not to keep its top three receivers last season: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

Last week, the Lions signed veteran receiver Tyrell Williams after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perriman had 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns with the New York Jets last season, his fifth in the NFL. Baltimore drafted him out of Central Florida with the No. 26 pick overall in 2015 and he has 125 catches for 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Ravens, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and the Jets.

Harris bolsters the team’s depth at defensive end after playing in 54 games, starting nine, over three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one in Atlanta. He had 18 tackles, including three sacks, in one start and 12 games as a reserve last year with the Falcons. Harris has 6 1/2 career sacks and 79 tackles.

The Lions had one of the worst defensives statistically in NFL history last season and first-year general manager Brad Holmes has focused on improving the unit’s defensive line early in free agency.

The Lions re-signed defensive end Romeo Okwara to a $39 million, three-year contract.

They also made a second trade with Holmes’ former employers, the Rams, to acquire veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers. He has 28 career sacks and has started 136 career. Brockers had five sacks in 15 games last season, his ninth with the Rams, who drafted him out of LSU with the No. 14 pick overall in 2012.

The offense also added former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who agreed to a deal earlier this week.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL