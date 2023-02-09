The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:
2022 – Brian Daboll, New York Giants
2021 – Mike Vrabel, Tennessee
2020 – Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland
2019 – John Harbaugh, Baltimore
2018 – Matt Nagy, Chicago
2017 – Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
2016 – Jason Garrett, Dallas
2015 – Ron Rivera, Carolina
2014 – Bruce Arians, Arizona
2013 – Ron Rivera, Carolina
2012 – x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis
2011 – Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco
2010 – Bill Belichick, New England
2009 – Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati
2008 – Mike Smith, Atlanta
2007 – Bill Belichick, New England
2006 – Sean Payton, New Orleans
2005 – Lovie Smith, Chicago
2004 – Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego
2003 – Bill Belichick, New England
2002 – Andy Reid, Philadelphia
2001 – Dick Jauron, Chicago
2000 – Jim Haslett, New Orleans
1999 – Dick Vermeil, St. Louis
1998 – Dan Reeves, Atlanta
1997 – Jim Fassel, New York Giants
1996 – Dom Capers, Carolina
1995 – Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia
1994 – Bill Parcells, New England
1993 – Dan Reeves, New York Giants
1992 – Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh
1991 – Wayne Fontes, Detroit
1990 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas
1989 – Lindy Infante, Green Bay
1988 – Mike Ditka, Chicago
1987 – Jim Mora, New Orleans
1986 – Bill Parcells, New York Giants
1985 – Mike Ditka, Chicago
1984 – Chuck Knox, Seattle
1983 – Joe Gibbs, Washington
1982 – Joe Gibbs, Washington
1981 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco
1980 – Chuck Knox, Buffalo
1979 – Jack Pardee, Washington
1978 – Jack Patera, Seattle
1977 – Red Miller, Denver
1976 – Forrest Gregg, Cleveland
1975 – Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore
1974 – Don Coryell, St. Louis
1973 – Chuck Knox, Los Angeles
1972 – Don Shula, Miami
1971 – George Allen, Washington
1970 – Paul Brown, Cincinnati
1969 – Bud Grant, Minnesota
1968 – Don Shula, Baltimore
1967 – George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore
1966 – Tom Landry, Dallas
1965 – George Halas, Chicago
1964 – Don Shula, Baltimore
1963 – George Halas, Chicago
1962 – Allie Sherman, New York Giants
1961 – Allie Sherman, New York Giants
1960 – Buck Shaw, Philadelphia
1959 – Vince Lombardi, Green Bay
1958 – Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore
1957 – George Wilson, Detroit
x-served as interim coach for 12 games