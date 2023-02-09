The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2022 – Brian Daboll, New York Giants

2021 – Mike Vrabel, Tennessee

2020 – Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland

2019 – John Harbaugh, Baltimore

2018 – Matt Nagy, Chicago

2017 – Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

2016 – Jason Garrett, Dallas

2015 – Ron Rivera, Carolina

2014 – Bruce Arians, Arizona

2013 – Ron Rivera, Carolina

2012 – x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis

2011 – Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco

2010 – Bill Belichick, New England

2009 – Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati

2008 – Mike Smith, Atlanta

2007 – Bill Belichick, New England

2006 – Sean Payton, New Orleans

2005 – Lovie Smith, Chicago

2004 – Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego

2003 – Bill Belichick, New England

2002 – Andy Reid, Philadelphia

2001 – Dick Jauron, Chicago

2000 – Jim Haslett, New Orleans

1999 – Dick Vermeil, St. Louis

1998 – Dan Reeves, Atlanta

1997 – Jim Fassel, New York Giants

1996 – Dom Capers, Carolina

1995 – Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia

1994 – Bill Parcells, New England

1993 – Dan Reeves, New York Giants

1992 – Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh

1991 – Wayne Fontes, Detroit

1990 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas

1989 – Lindy Infante, Green Bay

1988 – Mike Ditka, Chicago

1987 – Jim Mora, New Orleans

1986 – Bill Parcells, New York Giants

1985 – Mike Ditka, Chicago

1984 – Chuck Knox, Seattle

1983 – Joe Gibbs, Washington

1982 – Joe Gibbs, Washington

1981 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco

1980 – Chuck Knox, Buffalo

1979 – Jack Pardee, Washington

1978 – Jack Patera, Seattle

1977 – Red Miller, Denver

1976 – Forrest Gregg, Cleveland

1975 – Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore

1974 – Don Coryell, St. Louis

1973 – Chuck Knox, Los Angeles

1972 – Don Shula, Miami

1971 – George Allen, Washington

1970 – Paul Brown, Cincinnati

1969 – Bud Grant, Minnesota

1968 – Don Shula, Baltimore

1967 – George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore

1966 – Tom Landry, Dallas

1965 – George Halas, Chicago

1964 – Don Shula, Baltimore

1963 – George Halas, Chicago

1962 – Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1961 – Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1960 – Buck Shaw, Philadelphia

1959 – Vince Lombardi, Green Bay

1958 – Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore

1957 – George Wilson, Detroit

x-served as interim coach for 12 games