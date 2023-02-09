The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Geno Smith, Seattle, 28-9-4(equals)171
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 12-12-14(equals)110
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 4-18-12(equals)86
Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 2-3-2(equals)21
Nick Gates, New York Giants, 2-2-2(equals)18
Jared Goff, Detroit, 1-3-1(equals)15
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 0-1-5(equals)8
J.J. Watt, Arizona, 1-0-0(equals)5
Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-1-1(equals)4
Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota, 0-1-1(equals)4
Daniel Jones, New York Giants, 0-0-2(equals)2
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 0-0-1(equals)1
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 0-0-1(equals)1
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-1(equals)1
Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City, 0-0-1(equals)1
David Ojabo, Baltimore, 0-0-1(equals)1