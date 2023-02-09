Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 46-2-1(equals)237

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 0-30-11(equals)101

Chris Jones, Kansas City, 1-11-18(equals)56

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia, 2-2-3(equals)19

Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 0-3-8(equals)17

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 0-1-5(equals)8

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 1-0-0(equals)5

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 0-1-1(equals)4

Matthew Judon, New England, 0-0-2(equals)2

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 0-0-1(equals)1