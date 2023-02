Voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 46-4-0(equals)242

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 3-35-9(equals)129

Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 1-11-35(equals)73

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants, 0-0-3(equals)3

Jalen Pitre, Houston, 0-0-1(equals)1

Sam Williams, Dallas, 0-0-0(equals)1