CLEVELAND (AP)Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years.

Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn’t played in the regular season, he’s expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help.

On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL’s worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.

Jones can offset the recent loss of middle linebacker, captain and signal-caller Anthony Walker Jr., who’s out for the season with a quadriceps injury. The Browns have been playing third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips in Walker’s spot.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Jones has made 83 career starts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has been highly productive throughout his career. He started 16 games last season and made 137 tackles, one shy of his career high.

Jones has 8 1/2 career sacks and has scored five defensive touchdowns in his career. He signed a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019 and had been the subject of trade speculation in recent months due to his salary.

