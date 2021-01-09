AP source: Former Washington QB Haskins to visit Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)A person familiar with the situation says former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the Panthers on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team does not make its free agent visits public.

The NFL Network was first to report the news.

Washington released the 2019 first-round pick on Dec. 28, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and he was found in violation of pandemic protocols after being caught partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy.

Carolina’s decision to even explore Haskins as a potential option at quarterback could show the team is not completely sold on Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback for next season.

Bridgewater was 4-11 as Carolina’s starter last season. While he completed 69% of his passes, he had only 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He ran for a career-high five TDs.

Haskins struggled with Washington last season completing just 61% of his passes with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 16 career NFL starts, the former Ohio State star has 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

”Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it,” Rivera said on Dec. 28 after Washington released Haskins. ”I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”

