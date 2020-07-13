1  of  2
Breaking News
Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville
Judge blocks federal executions; administration will appeal

AP Source: Washington Redskins shedding name after 87 years

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)AP Source: Washington Redskins shedding name after 87 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story