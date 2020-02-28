Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year.

The announcement Friday said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.

The game will be the Cardinals’ second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States. The Cardinals won 31-14 in front of a then-record 103,467 fans at Estadio Azteca.

Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement that the franchise is “thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience.”

This will be the fourth NFL game at Estadio Azteca over the past five seasons.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL