Atlanta Falcons say Arthur Smith has agreed to be next coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs for their divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, taking one dynamic playmaker away from Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions.

Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 against New Orleans. But the dynamic first-round pick, who piled up 1,100 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games this season, did not work out on Thursday or Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.