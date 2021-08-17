Banged-up Broncos sign running back Adrian Killins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)The Denver Broncos bolstered their banged-up backfield by signing free agent running back Adrian Killins on Tuesday when they made several moves to trim their roster to the 85-man limit.

Killins, who is also a kickoff returner, is a former University of Central Florida standout who spent time rotating between the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played in one game, against the 49ers.

Killins joins a group that’s nursing several injuries. Starter Melvin Goron III didn’t play in the Broncos’ preseason opener at Minnesota last weekend because of a groin injury, Mike Boone is expected to miss extended time with a thigh injury, and LeVante Bellamy was waived/injured Tuesday after injuring an ankle in Denver’s 33-6 win on Saturday.

The Broncos also waived cornerback Rojesterman Farris, linebacker Peter Kalambayi and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. Denver also designated wide receiver DeVontres Dukes (lower body) and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer (hamstring) as waived/injured.

NFL teams must trim their 90-man rosters to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. The next cut is to 80 players on Aug. 24 and the final 53-man rosters are due Aug. 31.

