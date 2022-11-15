LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards.

Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near the end of last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Herbert is the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Justin Fields. He has 643 yards on 108 attempts while sharing duties with David Montgomery. He is sixth in the league at 6 yards per carry. Chicago is averaging 201.7 yards rushing, with the Baltimore Ravens second at 168.1 yards per game.

The Bears also waived defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.

Chicago visits Atlanta on Sunday. The Bears (3-7) have lost six of seven.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL