Bengals RB Mixon misses practice, status for Sunday unclear

CINCINNATI (AP)Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t practice Wednesday and is day to day with an ankle sprain.

Coach Zac Taylor said he wanted to see Mixon at full speed on Thursday before he can make a judgment about his fitness for Cincinnati’s (3-1) game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) on Sunday.

Mixon was hurt during last Thursday’s come-from-behind win over Jacksonville. If he can’t play, the Bengals will go with backups Samaje Perine and rookie Chris Evans, who have been spot players so far.

The Bengals’ injury news was mostly positive, though, with safety Jessie Bates fully participating in practice. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) had limited participation. All could possibly play Sunday.

Bates, Higgins and Awuzie missed last week’s game.

Guard Xavier Su’a-Filo is still sidelined with a knee injury. Center Trey Hopkins (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday, but is expected to be OK for Sunday.

