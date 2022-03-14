ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills signed center Mitch Morse to a two-year contract extension and released offensive lineman Daryl Williams in a pair of moves Monday which freed up much-needed salary cap space entering the NFL’s free agency period.

Morse had one year remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City. He’s been a three-year starter with the Bills.

The Bills freed up approximately $5.5 million in cap space by releasing Williams, who had two years left on a contract extension he signed last offseason. He played at right tackle and right guard, starting all 17 games last season and 33 overall in two years with Buffalo.

Cutting the seventh-year player left Buffalo about $6.2 million under the cap. In addition to extending Morse’s contract, the Bills are expected to free up additional space before free agency opens on Wednesday.

The two-time defending AFC East champion Bills have needs to address at cornerback and defensive line, with pass rusher Jerry Hughes and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips eligible to become unrestricted free agents.

The Bills’ line is undergoing a shuffle, with Jon Feliciano also being cut over the past two weeks.

The moves coincide with changes to the offensive staff after coordinator Brian Daboll was hired to coach the New York Giants in January. Ken Dorsey was promoted to coordinator, while Aaron Kromer was hired as offensive line coach to replace Bobby Johnson, who joined Daboll in New York.

