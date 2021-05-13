Bills sign 5 draft picks, including 2nd-round DE Basham

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills signed five of their eight rookie draft picks, including second-round selection defensive end Carlos Basham of Wake Forest, on Thursday, the eve of a three-day rookie camp.

Also signing their rookie four-year deals were fifth-round selection offensive lineman Tommy Doyle out of Miami (Ohio); two of three sixth-round picks, Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson and Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose; and Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson, a seventh-round pick.

The Bills also signed free agents offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez and linebacker Mike Bell to one-year contracts.

Buffalo announced the signing of six undrafted rookie free agents, including Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who is the son of rapper, songwriter and record producer Warren G.

Rounding out the class of undrafted rookie additions are San Jose State receiver Tre Walker, a two-time All Mountain West selection; Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud; San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson; Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris and Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele.

