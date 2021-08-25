Bills sign Steven Sims to boost depleted receiver position

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Steven Sims on Wednesday to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position.

Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington, where he had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return, in 28 career games.

The Bills suddenly are thin at receiver as they prepare to close their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend five days in self-quarantine after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. Veterans Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders aren’t expected to see much – if any – playing time against the Packers, with both recently returning to practice after missing several weeks due to injuries.

Sims’ special teams experience is also considered valuable due to the uncertain status of Buffalo’s top two returners, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson.

McKenzie was helped off the field and did not finish practice after being hurt on Tuesday, while Stevenson injured his foot returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in a 41-15 win at Chicago last weekend.

—

