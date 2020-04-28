Broncos, D-lineman Christian Covington agree to 1-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Christian Covington on a one-year contract.

Covington played for the Dallas Cowboys last year after spending four seasons with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

In 66 games, including 15 starts, Covington has 93 tackles, 8+ sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He started a career-best six games for the Cowboys last season, when he had 28 tackles, including 20 solo stops, to go with one sack and a pass breakup.

Covington’s deal came a day after the Broncos waived two defensive linemen who had signed futures contracts: Jay-Tee Tuili and Deyon Sizer, along with tight end Bug Howard and safety Tyvis Powell.

After selecting 10 players in the draft, the Broncos agreed to terms over the weekend with seven undrafted college free agents, including defensive back Essang Bassey and wide receiver Kendall Hinton of Wake Forest.

The others are: Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy, Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman III, Tarleton State wide receiver Zimari Manning, Central Arkansas tackle Hunter Watts and Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL