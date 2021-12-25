Browns have Mayfield, Garrett available for Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield and star pass rusher Myles Garrett available for their game Saturday afternoon at Green Bay.

Mayfield wasn’t listed among the Browns players inactive for Saturday’s game. That comes one day after the Browns activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He couldn’t be cleared officially until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires.

Mayfield was among about a dozen Browns starters who didn’t play in a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns are expected to be missing at least eight starters Saturday due to COVID-related complications.

But they will have Garrett available after he’d been listed as questionable due to a groin injury. Garrett has recorded a franchise-record 15 sacks this season.

The Browns’ list of inactive players include quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Kyle Lauletta, safety John Johnson III, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

Green Bay’s inactive players are offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner as well as defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. The Packers also placed cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad for Saturday’s game.

The Packers will have defensive tackle Kenny Clark back after he missed a 31-30 victory at Baltimore on Sunday because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

