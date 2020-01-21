Browns WR Beckham has surgery on core muscle injury

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

Beckham played most of his first season in Cleveland with a sports hernia. He didn’t miss a game, but the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.

The Browns said Beckham’s operation was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia. The team did not provide a timeline on his return but said Beckham is expected to make a full recovery.

Beckham, who was acquired in March in a blockbuster trade, had 74 catches for 1,035 yards last season. But he scored just four touchdowns, his fewest in a full season.

Last week, Beckham made news off the field for his behavior following LSU’s national championship victory over Clemson in New Orleans. He was caught on video swatting a Superdome security officer’s buttocks as the Tigers celebrated in their locker room.

New Orleans police issued a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Beckham, but it was later rescinded after the officer dropped the charge.

Beckham also caused a stir after the game by placing money in the hand of LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. The school contacted the NCAA and Southeastern Conference in case there was any violation.

Beckham starred for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL