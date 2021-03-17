DT Butler signs $9.5 million, 2-year contract with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP)Defensive tackle Adam Butler signed a $9.5 million, two-year contract Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins, which effectively completed a swap with the New England Patriots at the position.

Davon Godchaux signed a $16 million, two-year deal with the Patriots after four seasons in Miami.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback Justin Coleman and receiver Robert Foster.

Butler started four games last year and had four sacks, including his career sack total to 15. He joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and becomes part of the parade of former Patriots to join Miami coach Brian Flores, a former longtime Pats assistant.

That group also includes Coleman, who was with Flores in New England for his first two NFL seasons in 2015-16. Coleman started five games for the Detroit Lions last year and has made 29 career starts.

Coleman, who signed a $2.75 million, one-year deal, is expected to compete for playing time as a slot corner for Miami.

Foster, who also signed a one-year contract, played in only four games last year for Washington. He has 32 receptions in three NFL seasons, and Miami is his fourth team.

