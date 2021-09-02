Colts activate 3 from COVID list, put 3 on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts will have three starters back at practice Thursday after quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Team officials put them on the list Monday after all three were deemed close contacts to someone who tested positive for the virus.

This was supposed to be a key week to determine if Wentz would start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. He and Kelly each missed three weeks of training camp and coach Frank Reich wanted to see Wentz test his surgically repaired left foot on consecutive days.

Instead, Wentz sat out the first three days this week and the Colts were scheduled to be off until Monday when they begin their first regular work week.

The Colts also put four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger and receiver Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. Hilton had surgery on a injured disk in his neck earlier this week, a procedure general manager Chris Ballard said gave Hilton instant relief.

By going on injured reserve after cutting the active roster to 53 all three could return this season. Ehlinger sprained his right knee in the preseason finale at Detroit.

