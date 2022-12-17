MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team’s opening possession at Minnesota on Saturday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception when he was tackled by Harrison Smith as he tumbled out of bounds. That left the Colts with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson at running back.

Taylor, who won the NFL rushing title last season with 1,811 yards, started the week ranked 11th in the league with 861 yards this season in 10 games. His average of 86.1 rushing yards per game ranked fourth entering the week.

