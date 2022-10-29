FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won’t play against Chicago.

Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons.

Davis, an undrafted player from Florida, would be making his NFL debut after spending the first seven weeks on the practice squad. Tight end Sean McKeon also was signed off the practice squad.

Elliott’s absence would give Tony Pollard his second chance to be the lead back in his fourth season. He had a 40-yard touchdown the previous time in 2020 but was bottled up otherwise against San Francisco.

The Cowboys (5-2) leaned on their defense and running game in five games without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is set for his second game back from a fractured right thumb.

The Bears (3-4) bring the NFL’s No. 1 offense into the game, led by quarterback Justin Fields.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL