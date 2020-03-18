Dolphins make several moves to address needs

MIAMI DOLPHIN (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Aqib Talib, C/G Evan Boehm, S Walt Aikens, T J’Marcus Webb, DL John Jenkins, TE Clive Walford, WR Trevor Davis.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Vince Biegel, OLB Deon Lacey, OLB Chase Allen, P Matt Haack, FS Adrian Colbert, DT Kendrick Norton.

NEEDS: Dolphins entered free agency with most salary cap space of any team and began spending right away, reaching contract agreements with four starters on first day of negotiations: cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Shaq Lawson and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers. Plenty of needs remain, including three starting offensive linemen, two running backs, defensive tackle, middle linebacker and tight end. They also need to upgrade depth. Dolphins still want to build primarily through draft, and quarterback is likely to be among positions addressed there.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $55 million.

