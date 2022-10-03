SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is back in the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers after missing one game with a foot injury.

Armstead was active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after being listed as questionable. Tight end Ross Dwelley was also active after being listed as questionable with a rib injury.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and receiver Danny Gray (hip) both were on the inactive list.

Both teams had previously ruled out several key players with left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee) and DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) missing the game for San Francisco. Offensive lineman Nick Zakelj was also inactive.

The Rams are without C Brian Allen (knee), CB Decobie Durant (hamstring), G David Edwards (illness) and CB David Long (groin). The other inactive players for the Rams are receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive back Shaun Jolly.

The Niners also made some roster moves, promoting receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad to the active roster and placing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve. Al-Shaair is expected to miss up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

San Francisco also promoted running back Tevin Coleman and receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.

The Rams promoted offensive tackle Chandler Brewer and running back Malcolm Brown from the practice squad for the game.

