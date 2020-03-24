Falcons agree to deal with former Bengals LB LaRoy Reynolds

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a contract with free-agent linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, who played in 15 games with Cincinnati in 2019.

The 29-year-old Reynolds has played with five NFL teams in seven NFL seasons, including 2016-17 with the Falcons. He is expected to add depth and contribute on special teams.

The Falcons needed to add depth at linebacker after De’Vondre Campbell signed a one-year deal with Arizona.

Reynolds had six tackles in 15 games with the Bengals last season. He had 37 tackles in his two seasons with Atlanta.

Reynolds played in 16 games with Philadelphia in 2018 and also has played for Jacksonville and Chicago.

Atlanta opened the free agency period by agreeing to deals with outside linebacker Dante Fowler and running back Todd Gurley. Fowler is expected to replace Vic Beasley Jr. as the team’s top pass-rush threat, while Gurley fills the void left when the team cut Devonta Freeman.

The Falcons also have reached deals with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a 2016 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and offensive guard Justin McCray.

Atlanta addressed another need when it acquired tight end Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL