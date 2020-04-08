Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”

The team’s

also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.

Each new look features red stripes. The black home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.

Falcons President Rich McKay says the redesign was influenced by feedback from fans.

“Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years,” McKay said in a statement.

Also new is a “Rise Up” alternate uniform with a pattern rising from black to red.

The new looks replace a design that included red, black or white jerseys with white pants.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said “there’s just a feeling to” the new uniforms. He said the home redesign with “head to toe in black is going to be good, too.”

“I don’t know what it is, but I know there’s a feeling that comes with it for the guys, too, when we see that in our lockers,” Ryan said.

Among the alternate uniforms is a throwback design from 1966, the team’s first season.

The unveiling of the new uniforms comes as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement or cancellation of many sporting events.

“We know this is a tough time for everyone right now, but we hope this can bring some excitement and light to our city and our fans,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “Around the whole world everybody knows what ATL stands for, so we’re proud to represent that, today and every day.”

