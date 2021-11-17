Flacco to get start at QB for Jets on Sunday vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Coach Robert Saleh made the surprising announcement Wednesday as the team decided to go with the 36-year-old veteran over Mike White, who started the last three games in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24 and is still not 100%.

Saleh said the Jets believe Flacco’s experience will give the team the best chance to win against Miami’s aggressive defense. White will serve as the backup to Flacco on Sunday.

In Wilson’s place, White had a terrific first NFL start in a win over Cincinnati while throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns and set a league record for a player in his initial start with 37 completions. The performance landed White’s jersey and game ball in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

He lasted just one quarter the following week at Indianapolis because of a bruised nerve in his throwing hand. White struggled last Sunday in a 45-17 loss to Buffalo, throwing four interceptions.

White had the wind knocked out of him late in the game and was replaced on the Jets’ final drive by Flacco, who went 3 for 3 for 47 yards and a touchdown pass – the 225th of his career.

The Jets acquired Flacco from Philadelphia on Oct. 25, sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Eagles for the veteran. He spent last season in New York as a backup to Sam Darnold, and started four games. Flacco signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in the offseason, but didn’t play for the Eagles as Jalen Hurts’ backup.

