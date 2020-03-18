Franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon key move for Ravens

BALTIMORE RAVENS (14-3)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Jimmy Smith, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Pernell McPhee, WR Chris Moore, WR Seth Roberts, S Brynden Trawick, S Anthony Levine, DT Domata Peko, DT Justin Ellis, DT Andre Smith, C Hroniss Grasu, DE Jihad Ward.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Matt Skura.

NEEDS: Ravens already have gotten a jump on shoring up pass rush, placing franchise tag on Judon and making pending deal with Jacksonville to obtain Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell for fifth-round pick. Baltimore could also use big-play receiver and help in defensive backfield if Jimmy Smith heads elsewhere. Filling void after retirement of G Marshal Yanda also essential, and depth needed at center behind Skura, who finished season on IR with knee injury.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $260,000.

—

