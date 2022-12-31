EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Defensive co-captain and safety Xavier McKinney has been activated from reserve-non-football injury list and is expected to play in the New York Giants’ win-and-in game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Giants, who can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win, made the move Saturday. They also released receiver David Sills and elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad to the active roster for the game.

McKinney has missed seven games since breaking bones in his left hand while vacationing in Mexico during the bye week in early November. He had an accident while taking a tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He underwent surgery.

Doctors gave McKinney the OK to return to practice Thursday, opening a 21-day window for him to be activated. It didn’t take long to bring back the third-year safety, who led the team with five interceptions in 2021.

Coach Brain Daboll had said Friday he didn’t think McKinney would play.

Sills has been on the roster all season, and on the Giants’ practice squad or active roster since 2019. He played in nine games with five starts this season, catching 11 passes for 106 yards. He has been inactive in six of the last seven games.

Fellow safety Julian Love assumed McKinney’s signal-calling duties on defense. Rookie Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock filled at free safety.

