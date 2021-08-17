Giants send Isaac Yiadom to Packers for Josh Jackson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have sent Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers for Josh Jackson in an exchange of fourth-year cornerbacks.

The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon.

Yiadom spent one season with the Giants after being acquired in a trade with Denver for a 2021 seventh-round draft choice. He played in all 16 games with 10 starts. He finished with 47 tackles, a half-sack, five passes defensed and his first career forced fumble.

The Packers had high hopes for Jackson when they selected him out of Iowa in the second round in 2018. But after starting 10 games his rookie season, he struggled.

Jackson started five games in place of an injured Kevin King last season, but was a healthy scratch for two of the Packers’ final three regular-season games and both of their playoff matchups. He had 21 tackles and two passes defensed last year.

The Giants have a deep cornerback room with Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Madre Harper, Sam Beal and two draft picks, Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams.

Earlier in the day, the Giants terminated the contracts of running back Alfred Morris and safety Chris Milton and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury.

