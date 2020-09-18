Injuries sideline Lions’ Golladay, Packers’ Clark this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available Sunday for their NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.

The Lions’ injury report released Friday listed Golladay out for Sunday’s game as well as cornerback Desmond Trufant, guard Joe Dahl and tight end Hunter Bryant.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said earlier Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the Packers’ home opener. Clark was knocked out of a season-opening 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury.

”I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t be able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.

Bryant, Golladay and Trufant are dealing with hamstring injuries. Dahl has a groin injury.

Golladay still hasn’t made his 2020 debut yet after catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl invitation last year. The hamstring injury prevented him from playing in the Lions’ season-opening 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.

Green Bay also won’t have wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), guard Lane Taylor (knee) and linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) on Sunday. LaFleur already said Monday that Taylor would likely miss the rest of the season.

Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe), tight end Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) and guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee) are questionable.

Patrick was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Adams, Deguara and Turner were limited participants.

—

