Inside linebacker Reggie Ragland joins New York Giants

The New York Giants added a veteran at inside linebacker, reaching an agreement with Reggie Ragland to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Joby Branion, Ragland’s agent, confirmed the signing Friday. He added Ragland was looking forward to playing for coach Joe Judge, who he knew from his days at Alabama.

Ragland spent last season with the Detroit Lions and played in all 16 games with six starts. He had 51 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

A second-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland sustained a major knee injury in rookie camp and never played for the Bills. He was traded to Kansas City for a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 and played three seasons for the Chiefs before joining the Lions.

Ragland has played in 58 regular-season games with 38 starts. He started in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship win over San Francisco in February 2020

Ragland, 27, played on two national championship teams for Alabama.

