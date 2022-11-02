Finally, there’s some new players in the best bets for the week. Discover which players are making their first, but possibly not last, appearances as the best bets to score in Week 9.

—

Running Back

JOSH JACOBS, Raiders

There were numerous questions about whether Jacobs could shoulder the load in Las Vegas going into the season, but Jacobs is answering them all, TD after TD. Jacobs has had a renaissance over the past month or so, scoring six TDs in four games, in addition to stacking the yardage. This week he faces a Jacksonville team that’s our eighth-best matchup for opposing runners, and he’s taking league best -200 scoring odds with him.

TRAVIS ETIENNE, Jaguars

Etienne is the lead back in Jacksonville, and there’s no James Robinson around to take goal-line chances. Rushing for 270 yards and two scores in the past two weeks, Etienne has a firm grip of the Jaguars backfield coming into a top-10 matchup with the Raiders in Week 9. Only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey played more snaps at the RB position than Etienne in Week 8, so he is unlikely to come off the field this week when he’ll have -125 odds to find the end zone.

KENNETH WALKER III, Seahawks

Walker is a rookie with sole rights to his team’s backfield, as the loss of Rashaad Penny in Week 5 left Walker as the main rusher in Seattle. He’s scored in every game since Week 5, and Walker is primed to score again against a middling Cardinals run defense as the primary offensive option for the Seahawks. Favorable -125 odds only embolden my faith in Walker to find the end zone this week.

—

Wide Receiver

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Vikings

Jefferson hasn’t crossed the goal line since Week 1, but this week’s matchup with the Commanders should change that stat. Washington is a top-five matchup for opposing WRs and a top-seven matchup for opposing QBs, so the Vikings shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball through the air. No WR has been on the field more than Jefferson over the past month, who also has league best odds (-135) to score for a WR this week, so expect some course correction on this TD drought.

TERRY MCLAURIN, Commanders

McLaurin has new life with Taylor Heinicke under center for Washington, either scoring or going over 100 yards in the two games Heinicke has helmed since taking over for Carson Wentz. This week has the makings of another stellar outing for McLaurin, as he’ll go head-to-head with the Vikings, our seventh-best matchup for opposing WRs in Week 9.

KEENAN ALLEN, Chargers

Allen saw his first action in Week 7 since Week 1, playing on a snap count. He’s had a bye week since then though, so he’s had even more time to heal for Week 9’s game against the Falcons. Barring a setback, Allen should be good to go versus an Atlanta secondary that’s our best matchup for opposing WRs this week. The Chargers will be without Mike Williams for this game, so that just bolsters Allen’s chances of being relied on in the red zone. If for some reason Allen gets held back another week, you can pivot to Josh Palmer.

—

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.