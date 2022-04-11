JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars waived linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday as players reported for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program.

Moses, who signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie from Alabama in 2021, spent all of last season on the non-football injury list after undergoing knee surgery in February 2021.

He finished his college career with 196 tackles, including 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury and played through a torn meniscus in 2020.

Dylan’s departure is the latest move to a linebacking unit that already had lost its top two tacklers from last season. The Jags cut veteran captain Myles Jack and opted not to re-sign Damien Wilson.

