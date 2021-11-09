Jets place S Maye and TE Kroft on IR, WR Mims on COVID list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve, and wide receiver Denzel Mims on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Maye could have played his final game with the Jets. He played this season on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason. Maye could become a free agent after the season.

With New York thin at safety, the Jets signed former Army standout Elijah Riley. The Port Jefferson, New York, native was signed by Philadelphia last year as an undrafted free agent and played in five games last season. Riley played in one game this season for the Eagles, primarily on special teams.

Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts, and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined. The veteran tight end has 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Jets after playing four years with Cincinnati and two with Buffalo.

Mims, who is vaccinated, could return to the team in time to play Sunday against Buffalo. He must produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and show no symptoms of COVID-19 for 48 hours to be cleared.

The second-year receiver has struggled to find a role this season after being sidelined a few weeks during the offseason while dealing with food poisoning. Mims has seven catches for 129 yards in six games.

