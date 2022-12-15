FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)There’s still no doubt in Mike White’s mind he’ll start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday.

”Uh, no,” White said Thursday. ”None at all.”

Sore ribs and all.

”Like I said on Monday, I’m preparing as such,” he added. ”And until something changes, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

White has been limited at practice this week after he was twice knocked from the Jets’ loss to the Bills in Buffalo last Sunday by big hits. He finished the game, but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. White was cleared, flew back with the team and has been doing what he can in practice.

”I feel good,” White said. ”Just kind of general soreness from playing football and being hit, but I feel good.”

That has been White’s consistent response all week while he heals from the injuries to his ribs. He has been inside the facility receiving treatment during the early portion of practice reporters are allowed to watch.

”Yeah, it’s a little time and rest,” White said. ”They’ve got the fancy lasers and they have a mat and all that good stuff. Way over my head. I just go in there, I’m a good soldier and I do what I’m supposed to and sit where I’m supposed to and lay down. There’s a whole bunch of stuff they do in there.”

White acknowledged he will likely wear some sort of protection around his midsection against Detroit on Sunday.

”Nothing too crazy,” he said.

White remains on track to start his fourth straight game in place of the benched Zach Wilson, who was promoted this week from No. 3 on the depth chart to No. 2.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said White didn’t seem to be affected by the injury when he threw at practice.

”No, he took some shots obviously in the game,” LaFleur said. ”Even if he did, he wouldn’t say it. He’s a tough dude, so, no. The answer would be no.”

The Jets (7-6) are in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, sitting just outside on the bubble. New York has two home games in five days with Detroit (6-7) on Sunday and Jacksonville next Thursday night.

And it appears it’ll be White under center with the season potentially on the line.

”Oh, it’s awesome,” White said. ”It’s why you play sports, in general. If you’re a competitor, you want it in your hands. You don’t want to leave it up to someone else. You don’t want to be rooting, `Well, we need this team to lose, but this team to win,’ and all that.

”We want to go out and we want to control our own destiny. And any quarterback is going to tell you they want it in their hands.”

NOTES: DL Quinnen Williams (calf), WR Corey Davis (concussion) and CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps) didn’t practice for the second straight day. … OTs Duane Brown (shoulder) and OT George Fant (knee) were limited, as was DE John Franklin-Myers, who was back after sitting out a day with an illness. … Rookie DE Micheal Clemons (knee) was a full participant a day after being limited. … Backup S Will Parks was released, a day after he sat out practice with a non-injury related absence. He had three tackles on defense and two on special teams in 11 games.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL