EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff.

Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game, but he did not participate in practice all week.

His presence will be missed against the Lions’ offense, which has scored 74 points and gained 902 yards in the past two games. Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas and Tanzel Smart, elevated from the practice squad for the game, are expected to help fill in for Williams opposite starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

New York’s defense also will be missing starting safety Lamarcus Joyner, who was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with a hip injury.

The Jets previously ruled out quarterback Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury. Zach Wilson is starting in his place after being inactive the past three games.

Also inactive for the Jets are wide receiver Corey Davis, running back James Robinson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and cornerback Brandin Echols.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL