Jones, Mack declared out for Falcons vs. Kansas City

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion.

A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury.

Free safety Ricardo Allen is listed as questionable with a concussion. Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) are listed as questionable.

Russell Gage will start at the No. 2 receiver spot with Calvin Ridley again taking Jones’ spot at No. 1. Matt Hennessy will replace Mack, and Justin McCray will start in Carpenter’s spot.

The Falcons (4-10) had Friday off as they prepare to face the Chiefs (13-1).

Jones, the NFL’s active leader in 100-yard games with 58, needs another 100-yard game to tie Marvin Harrison for third place on the career list behind Jerry Rice (76) and Randy Moss (64).

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL