BALTIMORE (AP)Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.

”I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said. ”Stop tryna read my mind.”

Jackson’s contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn’t signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace.

Baltimore was decimated by injuries – including to Jackson himself – and finished 8-9 last season.

