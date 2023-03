LAS VEGAS (AP)Offensive tackle Brandon Parker and tight end Jesper Horsted re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Parker has started 32 games and played in 54 over five seasons for the Raiders, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. Horsted caught three passes for 19 yards last season and made four special teams tackles.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL