Lions add D-line coach Todd Walsh to Dan Campbell’s staff

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have hired defensive line coach Todd Walsh, adding another veteran assistant to new coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

Walsh was with the Jacksonville Jaguars the previous eight years. He also was an assistant in Seattle and Tampa Bay during his 15-year coaching career in the league.

The Lions also hired assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan along with defensive assistants Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker.

Detroit is retooling mode under Campbell and first-year general manager Brad Holmes.

When the new league year starts in March, the Lions plan to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a 2021 third-round pick.

Campbell, who was New Orleans’ tight ends coach, hired former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glennas defensive coordinator.

