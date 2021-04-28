Lions exercise 5th-year option on center Frank Ragnow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to cruise lines Thursday saying they may be able to resume voyages by this July. However, there are some rules they'll have to follow.

According to a CDC representative, CDC leadership has met twice weekly over the past month with cruise line representatives to discuss the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO), which addresses cruise operations in U.S. waters.