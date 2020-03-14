Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach, who is entering 17th season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

The team announced the move Saturday. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played.

By playing in 16 games each season from 2010-19, Muhlbach became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade.

Muhlbach originally entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s never appeared in a game for anyone but the Lions.

