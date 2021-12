List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic's taken a toll on nearly every societal element, but it's had the exact opposite impact on shopping. Concrete numbers indicate there was a significant boost in sales this year compared to last.

A Mastercard SpendingPulse report indicated American e-commerce sales increased 11% this year, while retail sales rose by 8.5%. This study charted shopping from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.