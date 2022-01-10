Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Black History Month
Top Stories
Glenwood community mourns family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Video
Victim identified in Saturday night Meriweather Park deadly shooting
Man gets stucks in chimney while attempting to break into Maryland home
Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Salaam, Luck headline College Football Hall of Fame class
Top Stories
The Latest: SEC fans invade Indianapolis for CFP title game
CFP talks stall, dimming hopes of expansion before 2026
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
Step Up, Stop Bullying
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Military Greetings
Santa’s Local Gifts
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after three seasons
NFL
Posted:
Jan 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM CST
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Miami Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores after three seasons.