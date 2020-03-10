NFL Calendar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.

The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter. Yanda will formally step down in a news conference Wednesday in which he will be joined by general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh.