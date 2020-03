CLEVELAND (AP)The Browns stayed inside their division - and state borders - to add some defensive line help.

Cleveland beefed up its front by agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Andrew Billings, who spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move on Twitter with a posting that read: ''Same state, new team, Congrats, (at)BillingsAndrew!''