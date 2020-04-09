NFL Calendar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions' biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft.

The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had yet to announce it. ESPN.com was first to report that the two sides had agreed to a reunion after Breeland played a significant part in helping the organization end a five-decade championship drought.