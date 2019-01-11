DeMarcus Lawrence looking to take the quarterback’s soul

In the run-up to the Dallas vs L.A. game, Cowboys defense end DeMarcus Lawrence said when he was little, his dad taught him that defense wins championships. He carries that message with him to this very day.

When asked about Rams quarterback Jarod Goff, Lawrence said, “He’s a quarterback. I don’t like quarterbacks.”

But Dak Presscott is a quarterback. Do you like him?

Lawrence answered, “Dak’s my teammate. But if he wasn’t, I wouldn’t like him either. He knows it.”

“I go into every week wanting to take the quarterback’s soul,” Lawrence said. “You get the look in a man’s eyes and see fear in his heart. That’s when you know you got ‘em. That’s how I play the game.”

Goff has thrown for over 4,600 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Goff also been sacked 33 times.

The Rams offense averages nearly 33 points per game – the second-best in the NFL.

Use the video link to see Lawrence talking about his contempt for the QB. The Cowboys play the Rams on Saturday (7:15 pm Central) in L.A.